Tamil Nadu

Wedding, funeral curbs to continue

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said the number of guests at a wedding should not exceed 50, the limit that is part of the continuing lockdown restrictions.

According an order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, the number should not exceed 20 at funerals and last rites.

The order said the operation of private as well as government buses within the districts would remain suspended from August 1 and 31. “Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes,” it added.

