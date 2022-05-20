Website revamp boosts collection of donation for Cancer Institute

Donation earned is ploughed into disease surveillance

Have you recently visited Chennai’s Cancer Institute website? More specifically have you clicked on the ‘Donate now’ box?

It has transformed how the Institute can generate funds – for research or sundry purposes. There is a segment for donations in kind as well as the institute has received clothes, property, shares and gold.

In two months since the link went live, around 150 donors have contributed ₹1.20 crore. “Otherwise, these people would not have donated,” said R. Swaminathan, the institute’s associate director and head of Epidemiology. The funds are used to run a State-wide surveillance programme. “This is the only State where every new cancer case is counted. But for the money, we could not have done this surveillance,” he said.

“Earlier, people had to write a cheque. Now, they can pay online,” said Vidya Durai, India head, Global Impact Citizenship of BNY Mellon, which is helping revamp the website.

Nitin Chandel, managing director and technology head, BNY Mellon, said the institution “ended up touching 50,000 plus lives.”

Their volunteering work at the institute has enabled doctors to access the 1.5 lakh patient records of persons treated since 1954 till date. The volunteers are developing a consultation portal which would be up and running in 8-10 weeks, Ms. Durai said.

The pandemic had highlighted the need for online consultation, said Dr. Swaminathan. The institute sees around 10,000 new cancer patients annually. Of these, “about 30% visit for a day only to be told that their disease is advanced and nothing can be done. If we can cover this 30%, they need not go to other places for treatment. We can charge them a nominal rate. The advice will be very useful,” he said.

Similarly, those who require only routine consultation can use the online platform, especially in times of emergency or a pandemic. The volunteers are working on an analytics platform that would further the institute’s research capabilities, including being able to predict the outcome of a treatment modality for a particular type of cancer, he added.