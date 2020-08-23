Webinars on small scale businesses to be conducted

The extension centre of the MSME sector, Madurai, plans to organise a series of webinars from August 25 to August 29 on running a business.
The discussions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include steps to set up small scale industry, according to the press statement.
Participants will learn about how to start a business. Details on how to write a business plan will also be shared. They will also learn about the support available for starting business from the government and financial institutions as well.
The programme is aimed at catering to the needs of aspiring entrepreneurs such as skilled workers, homemakers, educated unemployed youth and students.
Those who complete the programmes will receive e-certificates issued by the Government of India.
For registration, participants can log on to www.ppdcagra.dcmsme.gov.in according to the press statement.
