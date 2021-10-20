Webinar to be held to mark World Menopause Day

CHENNAI

20 October 2021 01:12 IST

Event will be conducted on Oct. 23 and 24

The Chennai Menopause Society is organising a two-day international webinar this weekend on healthy ageing titled ‘Changes Not Challenges’.

The webinar, being held on October 23 and 24, will include two workshops — Live Office Hysteroscopy and Cosmesis At Midlife — said N. Hepzibah Kirubamani, president of the society. On October 22, there will be a poster presentation on the subject.

Annually, World Menopause Day is observed on October 18, with an aim to create awareness about menopause.

“Menopause is a normal, natural part of the ageing process. Yet, a few women may develop symptoms like hot flashes, genitourinary symptoms, sexual dysfunction, mood swings and sleep problems. Menopause also has late consequences like osteoporosis and coronary heart disease,” she explained.

Though menopause offers relief from periods and unwanted pregnancies there are certain long term consequences that the public must be aware of, Dr. Hepzibah said.

Indian women normally attain menopause around 46.5 years, and tend to live as much as a third of their life postmenopause.

Age-related issues

On the second day of the webinar, there will be sessions on issues that women face as they age.

There will be discussions on cosmetic enhancement of skin, cosmetic dentistry, breast reconstruction after mastectomy among others.

The Chennai Menopause Society’s webinar aims at increasing awareness about perimenopausal and postmenopausal health issues. The programme is for teachers, lecturers and paramedicals, Dr. Hepzibah added.