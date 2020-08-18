Webinar series on career counselling from tomorrow

The Hindu Education Plus and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will organise a webinar series on career counselling for school students from August 19.

The first webinar on Wednesday will focus on nursing and paramedical sciences.

Speakers for the webinar are Bellur Rajashekar, former Dean of Manipal College of Health Professions; Roy K. George, National President of Trained Nurses Association of India and Principal, College of Nursing, Kozhikode and Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRMIST, Chennai. The webinar will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Students in Classes IX, X, XI and XII who are interested can register for free of cost using the link

https://bit.ly/ THEPSRM or scan the QR code.