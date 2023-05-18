HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Webinar on uterine fibroid treatment on May 19

May 18, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A webinar on non-surgical fibroids treatment will be jointly presented by MIOT Hospital and The Hindu as a part of the wellness series on May 19 at 11 a.m. 

Karthikeyan Damodharan, Director – Vascular and Interventional Radiology, MIOT Hospital, will speak on the subject. 

MIOT’s Fibroid Clinic offers an innovative and minimally invasive treatment known as uterine artery embolisation. It provides an effective and painless relief from fibroids through non-surgical procedure. It is devoid of the risks and reduces time of post procedural care for a normal life. A patient who opts for uterine artery embolisation is discharged within three days of surgery and can resume their active lifestyle soon. 

The discussion will be moderated by Serena Josephine M., Special Correspondent, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3MzuNIW or scan the QR code.

Related Topics

health / private health care / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.