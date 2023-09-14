Webinar on urinary incontinence to be held on September 15

September 14, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on ‘Management of Urinary Incontinence: Let’s Put An End To The Leaks’, jointly presented by MIOT Hospital and The Hindu, will be held as part of the wellness series at 11 a.m. on September 15.

The speaker for the webinar is R. Manikandan, Director of the Department of Urology at MIOT Hospitals. The hospital has a dedicated clinic for urinary incontinence offering evaluation of male and female incontinence issues and a bladder rehabilitation program.

According to the hospital, the urinary incontinence affected 25% to 45% of females and about 11% to 34% of older men. Owing to the stigma associated with it, those suffering from urinary incontinence do not readily seek help, it added.

The discussion will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. Those interested to attend this online webinar can register at https://bit.ly/45Vmfx2 or scan the QR code.