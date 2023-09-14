HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Webinar on urinary incontinence to be held on September 15

September 14, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A webinar on ‘Management of Urinary Incontinence: Let’s Put An End To The Leaks’, jointly presented by MIOT Hospital and The Hindu, will be held as part of the wellness series at 11 a.m. on September 15.

The speaker for the webinar is R. Manikandan, Director of the Department of Urology at MIOT Hospitals. The hospital has a dedicated clinic for urinary incontinence offering evaluation of male and female incontinence issues and a bladder rehabilitation program.

According to the hospital, the urinary incontinence affected 25% to 45% of females and about 11% to 34% of older men. Owing to the stigma associated with it, those suffering from urinary incontinence do not readily seek help, it added.

The discussion will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. Those interested to attend this online webinar can register at https://bit.ly/45Vmfx2 or scan the QR code.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.