Webinar on strokes among young adults to be held on October 28

It is being held as part of the Wellness Series and to mark World Stroke Day, which will be observed on October 29

Published - October 24, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To mark World Stroke Day, which will be observed on October 29, Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are presenting a Wellness Series webinar on ‘Rising Strokes Among Young Adults’ on October 28 at 11.30 a.m.

The speakers will be G. Jos Jasper, head of brain and spine surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, Sivarajan Thandeswaran, senior consultant in stroke and neurovascular medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, and S. Senthil Babu, senior consultant in neurosurgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli. The webinar will be moderated by Zubeda Hamid, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu.

To register, visit here or scan the QR code.

