Webinar on stroke treatment to be held

CHENNAI

14 October 2021 01:48 IST

Event will be conducted on October 16

MIOT Hospitals and The Hindu will conduct a webinar on ‘Revolution in Stroke Treatment’ as part of the The Hindu Wellness Series on October 16 at 11 a.m.

Shankar Balakrishnan, interventional neurologist, MIOT International, will be in conversation with R. Sujatha, deputy editor, The Hindu.

A stroke is caused due to a blockage or bleeding of blood vessels, interrupting or decreasing the blood supply to the brain. When this occurs, brain does not get adequate oxygen. This may result in brain damage, long term disability or even death, according to a press release. Ischemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke are two types of strokes.

The risk factors of strokes evolve over time, and with each passing second, the oxygen-deprived tissues continue to deteriorate and die. Accuracy, speed and safety are crucial to save one’s life in such circumstances, it added. To participate in the webinar, register at: https://bit.ly/ 2YMNYCs or scan the QR Code.