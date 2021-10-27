Webinar on Stroke Golden Hour

CHENNAI

27 October 2021 01:11 IST

It will cover prevention, treatment and risk factors

Kauvery Hospital presents The Hindu Wellness Series on ‘Stroke Golden Hour’, which will be held at 11.30 a.m. on October 28.

The webinar will touch upon how stroke occurs and the reasons, prevention and treatment and risk factors. It will have a question-and-answer session for the audience as well.

Dr. G Jos Jasper, HOD, Brain & Spine Surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, and Dr. Prithika Chary, Senior Consultant Neurologist & Neurosurgeon & Chief Neurologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, will be the panellists in the discussion, which will be moderated by Pon Vasanth B.A, Senior Reporter, The Hindu.

Those interested can register for the event at https://bit.ly/- 3jCkRJp or scan the QR Code.