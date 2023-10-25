ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on stroke care to be organised on October 27

October 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Experts will speak on current trends in the role of neurosurgery for stroke

The Hindu Bureau

 

Rela Hospital and The Hindu are organising a webinar on ‘Elevating Stroke Care: Rela Rapid-Stroke Intervention Unit and Exploring Cutting-Edge Approaches’ as part of The Hindu wellness series on October 27 at 11:30 a.m. 

Shankar Balakrishnan, interventional neurologist, Rela Hospital will speak on how to reclaim life and recover from stroke. M. Anbuselvam, senior consultant in neurosurgery, will speak on ‘current trends in the role of neurosurgery for stroke.’ 

K. Subramaniyan, senior consultant in neurology, and J. Jeyaprakashkanna, consultant in neurosurgery, will discuss and answer questions related to this topic. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubeda Hamid, senior assistant editor, The Hindu will moderate the webinar. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3MhlcPX or scan the QR Code. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US