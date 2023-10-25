HamberMenu
Webinar on stroke care to be organised on October 27

Experts will speak on current trends in the role of neurosurgery for stroke

October 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Rela Hospital and The Hindu are organising a webinar on ‘Elevating Stroke Care: Rela Rapid-Stroke Intervention Unit and Exploring Cutting-Edge Approaches’ as part of The Hindu wellness series on October 27 at 11:30 a.m. 

Shankar Balakrishnan, interventional neurologist, Rela Hospital will speak on how to reclaim life and recover from stroke. M. Anbuselvam, senior consultant in neurosurgery, will speak on ‘current trends in the role of neurosurgery for stroke.’ 

K. Subramaniyan, senior consultant in neurology, and J. Jeyaprakashkanna, consultant in neurosurgery, will discuss and answer questions related to this topic. 

Zubeda Hamid, senior assistant editor, The Hindu will moderate the webinar. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3MhlcPX or scan the QR Code. 

