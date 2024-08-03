Webinar on ‘Smart Agriculture’ to be held on August 4

As part of a career counselling series, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore, in collaboration with The Hindu EducationPlus, will host a webinar on ‘Smart Agriculture’ at 4 p.m. on August 4.

The panel will feature speakers from the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences.

Sajan Kurien, Professor and Dean of the School of Agriculture and Biosciences, will speak on ‘Horticultural Aspects of Smart Agriculture’. R. Augustine, Associate Professor in the Department of Agriculture, will share insights on ‘Smart Farming Practices.’

D. Alice, Professor of Plant Pathology in the Department of Agriculture, will speak on ‘Applications of IoT in Plant Protection’. Dhanusha Balakrishnan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agriculture, will provide insights into ‘Agricultural Economics and Advisory Services’. Hiba Mariam will moderate the session.

To register, visit https://newsth.live/CCKIE or scan the QR code

