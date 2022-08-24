Webinar on scope of B. Tech graduates

“Kalvium” and The Hindu Education Plus will jointly organise a career counselling series with a webinar on “Does a B. Tech degree provide you with sufficient skills that recruiters seek”, which has been scheduled on August 27 at 11.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers of this webinar are Deepak Venugopal, Founder, Kalvium; Sarv Saravanan, Global VP, Microsoft; and Ramprakash, CEO, ProGrad.

In this webinar, the panellists will discuss various topics, including the requirements of the industry from freshers, takeaways for students from a B. Tech computer science degree, whether the degree is sufficient to get best opportunities in technology industry and what would the curriculum look like if it was designed by future tech designers.

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/THkalvium1