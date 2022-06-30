Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital and The Hindu will jointly present a webinar on ‘Safe surgery and anaesthesia for children’ on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The speakers include S. Ramesh, senior consultant and head, Paediatric Anaesthesia; N. Chandrakumar, senior consultant and head, Neonatology; and Priya Ramachandran, senior consultant and head, Paediatric Surgery,

Dr. Ramesh will speak on the hospital’s focus on the role and challenges of the paediatric anaesthesiologist in handling children of all age groups, to make the surgery safe and pain-free for children.

Dr. Chandrakumar, will delineate the role of the neonatologist in safe surgery in neonates. He will explain how the babies are prepared for surgery and care post-surgery.

Dr. Priya will talk about the major surgeries commonly done on children, addressing parents’ concerns and the concept of day care surgery.

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3bFrnhp or scan the QR code.