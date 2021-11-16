Webinar on robotic surgery tomorrow

CHENNAI

16 November 2021 00:04 IST

Event is part of The Hindu’s Wellness Series

A webinar on robotic colorectal surgery procedures will be organised by The Hindu and Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday at 11.30 a.m.

The webinar is being organised as part of The Hindu’s Wellness Series.

This edition of the series on Wednesday will have Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Lead and Consultant Colorectal and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, in conversation with Sujatha R., Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

Those interested in watching the discussion can register at https://bit.ly- /321RWsm or scan the accompanying QR code.