Tamil Nadu

Webinar on robotic surgery tomorrow

A webinar on robotic colorectal surgery procedures will be organised by The Hindu and Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday at 11.30 a.m.

The webinar is being organised as part of The Hindu’s Wellness Series.

This edition of the series on Wednesday will have Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Lead and Consultant Colorectal and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, in conversation with Sujatha R., Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

Those interested in watching the discussion can register at https://bit.ly- /321RWsm or scan the accompanying QR code.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 12:04:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/webinar-on-robotic-surgery-tomorrow/article37512371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY