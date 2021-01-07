Webinar on pandemic’s impact on fitness industry

A webinar on ‘Shaken and Stirred: The Future of Personal Fitness’ will be organised on January 7 at 5 p.m. This is the sixth in the series of webinars and conversations organised as part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’.
The campaign is aimed at bringing together the people of the State, traders, government authorities and retail organisations to find ways to overcome the effects of the pandemic. The series of webinars has key stakeholders discuss various ways to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.
The sixth webinar will focus on how the fitness industry had to learn to practice flexibility in a year of closed gyms, cancelled events and limited outdoor mobility. The State’s fitness centres have sculpted themselves into a new shape and relied on online training.
The event will address whether the current measures are just a stop-gap solution or a permanent change, will centres have to remodel their indoor spaces to ensure physical distancing and next level hygiene and if expanding outdoor workout spaces is an option.
Sarvesh Shashi, founder and CEO, SARVA; Shwetambari Shetty, fitness expert, Cure.fit; and Ashish Bhushan, director and business development, Procam International, will discuss the topics with Sweta Akundi, reporter and sub-editor, The Hindu MetroPlus.
To register for free, scan the QR code or WhatsApp ‘conversations’ to 8939 283 283.
