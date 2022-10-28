Webinar on pain management to be held tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

A webinar on ‘Pain Management – Pain Is Inevitable Suffering Is Optional’, jointly organised by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will be held as a part of the wellness series at 11.30 a.m. on October 30 (Sunday).

Dr. J. Jayasudha, consultant Pain Physician, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on ‘Art and Science of Pain medicine’; Dr. Karthic Natarajan, Pain & Interventional Spine Physician, Synapse Pain & Spine Clinic and Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, will talk about ‘Common causes of back pain and management’ and Dr. Shinika, Consultant Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will discuss about ‘Chronic pain and psychiatry morbidity’.

Ms. Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, would moderate the webinar.

To register for the webinar visit: http://bit.ly/3SAz8VG or scan the QR Code.