Webinar on pain management to be held tomorrow

The Hindu Bureau October 28, 2022 19:48 IST

It will be jointly organised by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu as part of the wellness series

It will be jointly organised by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu as part of the wellness series

A webinar on ‘Pain Management – Pain Is Inevitable Suffering Is Optional’, jointly organised by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will be held as a part of the wellness series at 11.30 a.m. on October 30 (Sunday). Dr. J. Jayasudha, consultant Pain Physician, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on ‘Art and Science of Pain medicine’; Dr. Karthic Natarajan, Pain & Interventional Spine Physician, Synapse Pain & Spine Clinic and Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, will talk about ‘Common causes of back pain and management’ and Dr. Shinika, Consultant Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will discuss about ‘Chronic pain and psychiatry morbidity’. Ms. Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, would moderate the webinar. To register for the webinar visit: http://bit.ly/3SAz8VG or scan the QR Code.



Our code of editorial values