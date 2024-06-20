Webinar on pain-free knee without surgery to be held on June 21

MIOT Hospitals, in collaboration with The Hindu, will conduct a wellness webinar on Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) — a new innovation for a pain-free knee without surgery.

Knee joints are affected by gradual wear and tear due to ageing, resulting in the progressive loss of articular cartilage — the cushioning tissue between the bones in the knee joint. This deterioration causes pain, swelling and stiffness, significantly hindering mobility.

Experts at MIOT have come up with GAE, a nonsurgical, minimally invasive procedure that provides immediate pain relief for patients with knee ‘osteoarthritis’ by reducing inflammation in the synovium and blocking the blood supply to new nerve fibres. While total knee replacement surgery has been the traditional definitive treatment for knee osteoarthritis, GAE is ideal for patients who suffer from severe pain, but are hesitant to opt for surgery.

The webinar session will be conducted on June 21 at 11 a.m. Karthikeyan Damodharan, Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, MIOT Hospitals, Chennai, will speak about GAE.

The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

To register visit: https://newsth.live/THWSMHED