Webinar on opportunities in engineering on July 31

It will be held for Classes X, XI and XII students

A webinar on “Why Engineering? Opportunities in Career, Entrepreneurship and Research” will be conducted as part of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling 2021 at 11 a.m. on July 31.

Presented by Sona College of Technology, the webinar will be held for students of Classes X, XI and XII.

Chocko Valliappa, vice-chairman, Sona Group of Institutions; Sona Yukthi, founder and CEO, Vee Technologies HireMee; T.R. Parasuraman, president and D-MD of Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd., and president, BCIC; and Pattabiraman M.P., founder-chief executive officer of People Radius, and ex- head of human resource of Mckinsey; will be in the discussion, which will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor (Reporting), The Hindu.

To register for the event, interested persons can visit https://bit.ly/THS ONAE or scan the QR code.