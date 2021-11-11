Webinar on obesity and diabetes on Nov. 14

Gem Hospital and The Hindu Wellness Series are bringing a webinar on “Obesity and Diabetes - Is there an actual cure?” on November 14. The webinar will be held at 11.30 a.m.

Diabetes was always considered a disease, but not obesity. During the pandemic, morbidity and mortality had been high among the obese and it had now become relevant to discuss the issue.

The panellists at the webinar include P. Praveen Raj, head, Department of Obesity and Diabetes Surgery, GEM Hospitals; Sandeep Sabnis, surgical gastroenterologist, Nasik; and Palaniappan Manickam, medical gastroenterologist, social media celebrity, healthcare influencer, Sacromento, U.S.

The session will be moderated by Shubashree Desikan, senior assistant editor of The Hindu.