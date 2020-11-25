Webinar on NEET Counselling

Organised by SRM and The Hindu EducationPlus, the free webinar will be held on November 28

A webinar exploring the challenges of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling during the pandemic will be held on November 28, organised by SRM and The Hindu EducationPlus.

The webinar, which is being held as a part of the Career Counselling Webinar Series, will touch upon the challenges of NEET counselling as well as the psychological impact NEET has on students taking up the exam, and how best to overcome them.

Dr. Lt Col A Ravikumar, Pro Vice Chancellor, SRM MCH & RC, Dr. Satyajit Mohapatra, Professor, Department of Pharmacology, SRM MCH & RC and Dr. S Mohan Raj, Consultant Psychiatrist & Director, Tharu Clinic, Chennai will speak as a part of the webinar. The session will be moderated by Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau - Tamil Nadu, The Hindu.

The webinar will be from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register for the free webinar, students can visit https://bit.ly/SRMEDIT.