Webinar on living well with kidney disease on March 26  

March 23, 2023

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly present a webinar on “Living well with kidney disease” as part of the wellness series on Sunday, March 26 at 11.30 a.m.

Annamalai V.C., consultant nephrologist at the hospital, will speak on “Living well with chronic kidney disease”; Goli Sri Charan Nivas, consultant nephrologist, will speak on “Living well on dialysis”.

Krishna Chaitanya Gunda, consultant nephrologist in Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai, will speak on “living well with a transplanted kidney”.

The webinar will be moderated by Sujatha R., Deputy Editor – Reporting, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit: http://bit.ly/3lI6lnw or scan the QR Code.