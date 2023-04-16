HamberMenu
Webinar on liver health and transplant to be held on April 18

The programme is being held to commemorate World Liver Day

April 16, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu and Kauvery Hospital will present a webinar on ‘Liver Health and Transplant’ on April 18 at 11.30 a.m. to commemorate World Liver Day.

Swaminathan Sambandam, senior consultant and lead, multi-organ transplant, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, will speak on liver transplantation while Velmurugan, head and senior consultant, advanced laproscopic/GI/obesity/HPB/liver transplant surgeon in the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at the Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, will speak on liver tumours.

Yashasvini Rajeshwar, founder and chief executive officer of AuxoHub, will moderate the webinar. 

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3oj2NsQ or scan the given QR code.

