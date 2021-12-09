Tamil Nadu

Webinar on kidney, liver transplant

A webinar on “Kidney and Liver Transplant with Minimally Invasive Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery” will be held at 5 p.m. on December 11 as a part of ‘The Hindu Wellness Series’ presented by GEM Hospital.

Swaminathan, Head of the Department, Liver and Multi-Organ Transplant Surgery; P. Senthilnathan, head of HPB, Minimal Access Surgery and Liver Transplantation, and Prabhu, head of Nephrology and Renal Transplant, GEM Hospitals, Chennai; Anand Vijai, head of Department of Liver and Multi-Organ Transplant Surgery, GEM Hospitals, Coimbatore; will be the panelists. The webinarwill be moderated by Ponvasanth BA, Senior Reporter, The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/GEMTHE3 or scan the QR Code.


