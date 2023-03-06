ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on kidney health to be held on March 8

March 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu will jointly present the Wellness Series webinar on ‘Know Your Kidney Health’ at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday (March 8).

T. Rajarajan, consultant nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, will speak on ‘Acute Kidney Injury – Diagnosis & Treatment’. K. Abirami, nephrologist and urologist science, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, will speak about the ‘Chronic Kidney Disease’ and R. Balasubramaniyam, chief nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, will talk on ‘Dialysis and Transplantation’.

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit: http://bit.ly/3ISsya7 or scan the given QR Code.

