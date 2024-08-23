GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Webinar on ‘Integrative Medicine for Mental Health’ to be held on August 24

Published - August 23, 2024 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a wellness series, Buddhi Clinic and The Hindu are collaborating to present a webinar titled ‘The Promise of Integrative Medicine for Mental Health’ at 6 p.m. on August 24.

Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor, Union Ministry of Ayush, will speak on the ‘General Concepts of Integrative Medicine and the Role of Ayurveda’.

B.N. Gangadhar, Professor Emeritus, Department of Integrative Medicine, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and National Distinguished Scientist and Chair, Department of AYUSH, will speak on the ‘Role of Yoga’.

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder, Buddhi Clinic, will give insights into the ‘Integration of Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science for Mental Health’.

The session will be moderated by Zubeda Hamid, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu.

To register, please visit https://newsth.live/THWSBCIME, or scan the QR code.

