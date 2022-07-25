Webinar on hepatitis on July 27

Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu will present a webinar on ‘Hepatitis can’t wait’ on July 27

Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu will, as part of the latter’s wellness series, present a webinar on “Hepatitis can’t wait” at 11.30 a.m. on July 27.

Speakers at the webinar include K. Elankumaran, senior consultant, head – liver diseases and transplantation centre, at the Chennai unit of the hospital, and Kumaragurubaran, consultant hepatology, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi.

Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will monitor the webinar. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3PQyfHE or scan the QR code.