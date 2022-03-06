Webinar on full mouth implants organised

Rajan | Photo Credit: LOGO

Experts speak on Zygoma, full mouth rehab

A webinar titled ‘Teeth forever with full mouth implants’ was jointly organised by Rajan Dental and The Hindu on Saturday as part of its Wellness Series.

Doctors who are experts in implant surgery spoke on dental implants in detail, specifically Zygoma, and full mouth rehab.

Gunaseelan Rajan, Medical Director, Rajan Dental Hospital, Chennai, said more than 80% of people who need these implants are less than 45 years of age. “A five-year-old boy, the youngest patient in Asia, got this procedure done a few years back.

Virtual surgery

With the help of advanced technology, the procedure is done virtually first. This gives doctors a complete idea of how to carry out the surgery. After this, the surgery is done with utmost precision,” he said.

Gowri Natarajarathinam, Consultant Prosthodontist, Rajan Dental Hospital, said, “What used to be a one-year procedure has now reduced to just two days with the help of technology.”

Talking about the factors that might affect the treatment, the doctors said habits such as smoking, clenching of teeth impact the longevity of the implants.

Diseases such as diabetes, heart conditions and thyroid will also have a role to play.

Sunil Kumar Nettemu, Professor and HOD, Department of Periodontics, Melaka-Manipal Medical College, Malaysia, said, “The doctor should take a holistic approach and speak to patients in detail about their medical history and suggest treatment accordingly.”

The cost of the treatment is said to be lower in India than in countries like Malaysia.

The panelists said the ballpoint figure comes to ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Dr. Gunaseelan said, “The range is huge. The type of implants, number of implants and the type of materials that you use for the artificial teeth influence the cost.”

The doctors said Zygomatic implants are predictable. The surgery’s rate of failure is two per cent which is predominately due to infections.

They further said the implants generally last up to 50 to 60 years.

Dr. Gowri said, “If one wears dentures, she/he might not be able to chew food properly which causes gastric problems. For good health, you need a good set of teeth. Zygomatic implants have a metal framework. This will ensure the implants are in place and won’t disturb one’s speech or eating.”