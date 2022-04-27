Webinar on epilepsy management in children on April 29

A webinar on the impact of epilepsy in children and its management will be held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by MIOT International at 11 a.m. on April 29.

Hrishikesh Sarkar, director, Department of Neurosurgery, and Bindu Thankappan, senior neurologist, MIOT Hospitals, will be the panelists for the webinar on “Yes We Can! Road Towards Epilepsy Cure!! - Impact of Epilepsy in Children and Its Management.”

R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor-Reporting, The Hindu, will moderate the webinar.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3LojPfM or scan the QR code.