Webinar on dental care to be held on April 23

April 20, 2023

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly organise a webinar on “The Importance Of Early Dental Care” as a part of the wellness series at 11.30 a.m. on April 23.

Surya Prakash Sharma, M.D.S, Senior Consultant, Prosthodontics and Oral Implantology, Head Dental Medicine, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak about the “The Importance of Early Dental Care”.

Sarvapalli, M.D.S, Consultant, Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will delve on “Interceptive Orthodontics” and Juhi Anand, M.D.S, Consultant, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on “Dental caries and Root Canal Treatment”.

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3oynBg0 or scan the QR code.

