ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on dental care to be held on April 23

April 20, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly organise a webinar on “The Importance Of Early Dental Care” as a part of the wellness series at 11.30 a.m. on April 23.

Surya Prakash Sharma, M.D.S, Senior Consultant, Prosthodontics and Oral Implantology, Head Dental Medicine, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak about the “The Importance of Early Dental Care”.

Sarvapalli, M.D.S, Consultant, Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will delve on “Interceptive Orthodontics” and Juhi Anand, M.D.S, Consultant, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on “Dental caries and Root Canal Treatment”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3oynBg0 or scan the QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US