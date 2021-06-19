Tamil Nadu

Webinar on COVID-19 and cardiac care

Kauvery Hospital, in association with The Hindu, will conduct a webinar on COVID-19 and cardiac care at noon on June 19, as part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

The webinar will focus on the impact of the pandemic, and the treatment and the way forward for cardiac care.

The panellists include T. Senthil Kumar, executive director, Kauvery Heartcity; K.P. Suresh Kumar, chief cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital; and Mullasari Ajit S., director – cardiology, The Madras Medical Mission. Pon Vasanth B.A, senior reporter, The Hindu, will moderate the session.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/KAUTHE4 or scan the QR Code.


