Webinar on coronary angioplasty and stenting

A webinar on ‘Forging New Paths in Complex Coronary Angioplasty and Stenting’ will be hosted at 11.30 a.m. on August 26 as part of The Hindu Wellness series.

This edition of the webinar, presented by Apollo Hospitals, will focus on angioplasty and stenting, its benefits, the wide spectrum of cases, and misconceptions around the difficulty and limitations of angioplasty.

The webinar will feature Y. Vijayachandra Reddy, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, in a conversation with Serena Josephine M., special correspondent, The Hindu.

Those interested in participating can visit: https://bit.ly/THWAPH3 or scan the QR Code provided here.

