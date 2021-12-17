Webinar on breaking myths of asthma on Dec. 19

CHENNAI

17 December 2021 00:44 IST

A webinar on “Asthma - Breaking Myths and Showing Light” will be held at 11.30 a.m. on December 19 as part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Naruvi Hospitals.

Prince James, head of department, Interventional Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine and T.V. Rajagopal, consultant, Interventional Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine of Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, and Vijayaravindh R., consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, GKNM Hospital, Coimbatore, are the panellists for the webinar. Ponvasanth B.A., senior reporter of The Hindu, will moderate the webinar

To register for the webinar, visit - https://bit.ly/NARTHG2 or scan the QR code.