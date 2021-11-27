Tamil Nadu

Webinar on bariatric surgery to be held on November 28

A webinar on the advantages of bariatric surgery will be held on Sunday, November 28, as part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

The webinar, to be held at 11.30 a.m., will be presented by Naruvi Hospitals along with The Hindu. The panellists include Tushar Yaashwant Sonavane, consultant general and laparoscopic surgeon; Balaji Viswanath P., consultant, laparoscopic and gastrointestinal surgeon of Naruvi Hospital, Vellore; and John A.C. Yhanakumar, chairman and managing director, consultant, minimal access surgery, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, Anurag Hospital, Coimbatore. The webinar will be moderated by Serena Josephine, special correspondent, The Hindu.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3DT5yEj or scan the QR Code.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 12:13:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/webinar-on-bariatric-surgery-to-be-held-on-november-28/article37712577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY