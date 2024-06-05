ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on ‘Atrial Fibrillation Management’ to mark World Heart Rhythm week

Published - June 05, 2024 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The experts from Kauvery Hospitals will discuss ‘Rate and Rhythm control of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and various strategies for management’

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to raise awareness during the World Heart Rhythm week (June 5-11), Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu will jointly present as part of their wellness series, a webinar on ‘Four Pillars of Atrial Fibrillation Management’. The webinar is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024 at 11 a.m.

The webinar will feature Deep Chandh Raja S., consultant cardiologist and clinical lead – cardiac electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai and T. Joseph, consultant interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi and they will discuss ‘Rate and Rhythm control of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and various strategies for management’.

Sivarajan Thandeswaran, senior consultant, stroke and neurovascular medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai will speak on ‘The Link between Atrial Fibrillation and Stroke, and How to Reduce the Risk of Stroke with AF’ and Srinivas Rajagopala, director, pulmonology and sleep medicine, director, transplant pulmonology and lung failure unit, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai will speak on ‘Risk factor reduction.’

The session will be moderated by Hiba Mariam. To register, please visit https://newsth.live/THKVFME or scan the QR Code.

