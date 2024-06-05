GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Webinar on ‘Atrial Fibrillation Management’ to mark World Heart Rhythm week

The experts from Kauvery Hospitals will discuss ‘Rate and Rhythm control of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and various strategies for management’

Published - June 05, 2024 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to raise awareness during the World Heart Rhythm week (June 5-11), Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu will jointly present as part of their wellness series, a webinar on ‘Four Pillars of Atrial Fibrillation Management’. The webinar is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024 at 11 a.m.

The webinar will feature Deep Chandh Raja S., consultant cardiologist and clinical lead – cardiac electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai and T. Joseph, consultant interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi and they will discuss ‘Rate and Rhythm control of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and various strategies for management’.

Sivarajan Thandeswaran, senior consultant, stroke and neurovascular medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai will speak on ‘The Link between Atrial Fibrillation and Stroke, and How to Reduce the Risk of Stroke with AF’ and Srinivas Rajagopala, director, pulmonology and sleep medicine, director, transplant pulmonology and lung failure unit, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai will speak on ‘Risk factor reduction.’

The session will be moderated by Hiba Mariam. To register, please visit https://newsth.live/THKVFME or scan the QR Code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.