Webinar on asthma on May 29

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will organise a webinar on “Asthma in children – All you need to know” on May 29 at 11.30 a.m.

Vijayakumar, consultant, paediatric pulmonology and intensive care from Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; Jagat Jeevan Ghimire, consultant paediatric pulmonology and intensivist at Kanti Children Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal; and Sonia Mary Kurian, head of paediatrics at Naruvi Hospital, Vellore, will speak on the subject.

This session will be moderated by Ponvasanth B A, Senior Reporter, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/3LMoZ4L or scan the QR Code.


