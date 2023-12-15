GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Webinar on advancements in interventional radiology

Experts will speak on prostate artery embolisation, neuro interventions

December 15, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A webinar on advancements in interventional radiology will be jointly presented by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu, as part of the wellness series on Sunday at 11.30 a.m.

K. Naveen Kumar, consultant interventional radiologist at Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore will speak on advancements in interventional radiology. C. P. S. Chauhan, director of Radiology, and vascular interventional radiologist at Jaypee Hospital, Noida, will explain about prostate artery embolisation.

Anshul Jain, consultant neuro interventional radiologist at Jaypee Hospital, Noida, will speak on neuro interventions. Soma Basu, senior deputy editor at The Hindu will moderate.

To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3NqhN1Q or scan the QR code.

health / Radiology

