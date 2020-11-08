Webinar | How the COVID-19 pandemic has put the focus on healthcare service

Conversations is a series of webinars being organised as a part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’

“Putting the patients back at the heart of healthcare services” is the first of Conversations, a series of webinars being organised as a part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’.

J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu; Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals; and Girdhar J. Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), will discuss the topic along with Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau - T.N., The Hindu.

This webinar will focus on how the COVID-19 pandemic has put the focus on providing healthcare services to the people.

Efforts have been made to establish new healthcare structures, as in China, or upgrade existing infrastructure, as in India. Priority will be to ensure that new healthcare systems are accessible, equitable, affordable and patient centric, putting in place rules and systems that will continue to deliver these values, uninterrupted.

‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’ is aimed at bringing together the people of the State, its traders and retail organisations and government authorities to find ways to emerge from the effects of the pandemic.

As part of this initiative, the series of webinars, in various formats and panning across industries, will bring together key stakeholders to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.