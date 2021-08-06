Webinar for grievance redressal

VELLORE

06 August 2021 01:24 IST

PF subscribers, employers can register by Sunday

The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (R.O.), Vellore, will be conducting a webinar, ‘Nidhi aapke nikat’, for the redressal of grievances of subscribers, employers and exempted establishments, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Subscribers and employers can register for the webinar by Sunday. The link for the webinar is https://meet19.webex. com/meet/pr1266655945

Subscribers can also register grievances pending for over a month through post, e-mail (ro.vellore@ep- findia.gov.in) or phone (0416-2906001/5). The post can be sent to public relations officer, Regional Office, S-1, TNHB, Phase-III, Sathuvachari, Vellore - 632009.

