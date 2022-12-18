Webb choir kindles the Christmas spirit with carols

December 18, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The special choir of CSI Webb Memorial Church in Madurai performs Christmas carol service on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

CSI Webb Memorial Church conducted the Christmas carol service on Sunday morning.

Led by Choir Director E. Samuel Thomas, the choristers, with carols and hymns, spread the Christmas joy of the birth of Jesus and the hope of the eternal kingdom for the redeemed.

They sang ‘Every valley shall be lifted,’ ‘Beautiful child,’ ‘Ding dong merrily on high,’ “Fairest Lord Jesus,’ ‘Jingle bell rock’ and ‘Silent night.’ The choir also sang a few Tamil songs.

J. Shamila Doris, general secretary, YMCA-Madurai, gave the Christmas message.

