  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Golden Boot race LIVE Updates: Mbappe snatches lead from Messi with seven goals in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Webb choir kindles the Christmas spirit with carols

December 18, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The special choir of CSI Webb Memorial Church in Madurai performs Christmas carol service on Sunday.

The special choir of CSI Webb Memorial Church in Madurai performs Christmas carol service on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

CSI Webb Memorial Church conducted the Christmas carol service on Sunday morning.

Led by Choir Director E. Samuel Thomas, the choristers, with carols and hymns, spread the Christmas joy of the birth of Jesus and the hope of the eternal kingdom for the redeemed.

They sang ‘Every valley shall be lifted,’ ‘Beautiful child,’ ‘Ding dong merrily on high,’ “Fairest Lord Jesus,’ ‘Jingle bell rock’ and ‘Silent night.’ The choir also sang a few Tamil songs.

J. Shamila Doris, general secretary, YMCA-Madurai, gave the Christmas message.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.