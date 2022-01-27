Web portal for colleges affiliated to Annamalai University launched

It will facilitate smooth conduct of exams

Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan on Thursday launched an online portal exclusively designed for affiliated colleges of the university.

According to a press release, the portal was designed and developed by technical staff — R. Krishnakumar, V. Arunarani and P.S. Vikrama Narayanan of the examination wing. The portal www.aucoeexam.in will facilitate students and staff of 75 affiliated colleges of the Annamalai University from Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts to enroll their names for examination centres, download forms for internal and practical marks, hall tickets, results, and reports. The portal will also enable smooth conduct of online examinations.

University Registrar K. Seetharaman, Controller of Examinations M. Prakash and Dean, College Development Council P. Vasantharani were present.