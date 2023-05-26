HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Web portal editor moves Madras High Court to quash FIR over publication of fake news of Bihar migrants being attacked in T.N.

The FIR was lodged by the Tiruninravur police last month, following a complaint by an IT wing member of the DMK; the petition was listed before the summer vacation court but has been adjourned to the regular court to be heard after vacation ends this month

May 26, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court

A view of the Madras High Court | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Nupur J. Sharma, editor-in-chief of a web portal, and its chief executive officer Rahul Roushan, have approached the Madras High Court with a plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them by the Tamil Nadu police for having published a report related to false allegations of Bihari migrant workers being attacked in the State.

When the quash petition was listed before the summer vacation court, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup ordered it to be posted before the regular court after the vacation ends this month.

ALSO READ
Fact check: Fake posts fuel safety fears among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

The Tiruninravur police, under the Avadi Commissionerate, had registered the FIR last month following a complaint by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam IT wing member Suryaprakash. It had been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of place of birth, residence, language etc.), 501 (printing defamatory content) and 505 (making statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Initially, the two petitioners had approached the Supreme Court for getting the FIR quashed. However, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud directed them to approach the Madras High Court first and granted interim protection against coercive action.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Bihar / employee / court administration / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.