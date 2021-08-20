Web app of the Indus script book inaugurated

App is based on Iravatham Mahadevan’s book

The Indus Research Centre, which is part of the Roja Muthiah Research Library, has launched a web app- indusscript.in.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, inaugurated the website at a function held in the city on Tuesday.

The web app was developed through a financial grant from the Department of Archaeology.

The Indus Script: Texts, Concordance and Tables, written by Iravatham Mahadevan, is the sourcebook for studying and analysing the Indus scripts and is most sought after by researchers from all over the world.

The book published in 1977 by the Archaeological Survey of India is out of stock and available only in a few libraries.

The Indus Research Centre of the Roja Muthiah Research Library to help the researchers get access to the book has developed this web app.

N. Ram, director of The Hindu Publishing Group, was present.