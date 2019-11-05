Weaves textile fair in Erode from November 27

Weaves, South India’s premier textile fair, will be held from November 27-30 at Texvalley, the largest wholesale textile market in Erode district.

The four-day event is being jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Texvalley. Over 4,000 to 5,000 weavers are expected to participate in the fair.

The event will focus on promoting the power loom and handloom industry and will feature 250 plus exhibitors from across Tamil Nadu showcasing their products. The exhibitors will be from processing and finishing, ethnic wear and knit fabric, handlooms and khadi, home textiles, textile accessories and machinery segments.

“This year, we have met the Ambassador of Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Jordan, Ethiopia and Bangladesh and invited them and the trade delegates from the respective countries to participate in the WEAVES 2019 event B2B meetings and to set up country pavilion in the exhibition,” said, C. Devarajan, Vice-Chairman, Texvalley.

He said that Texvalley will, shortly, provide a Common Facility Centre (CFC). This CFC will provide design development, product sampling, quality testing and certification, fabric library and meeting cabins for the buyers/ sourcing professionals.

S. Chandramohan, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said that the Indian textiles and apparel is a $100 billion plus industry providing direct employment to over 45 million people and accounts for 14% of India’s industrial production.

“Tamil Nadu is the leading state in the country which provides direct employment to around 31 lakh people, more than Rs 50,000 crore exports and 1/3 of textile business in the country,” Mr Chandramohan said.

The four-day fair would see participation from brands including Birla (Liva), Reliance, Arvind, Jockey, Fazo, Loyal Textiles, KG Fabriks, BKS – Swass, Jansons Group, Ramraj Cotton, Chennai Silks – SCM, KPR Mill, VSM Weaves, Mothi Spinners, Lenzing, Twin Birds, KG Denim, MCR, Hi-life Labels, Lucky Yarn, Balavigna, KIBS, Green Ware India, Paramount looms, Symphony, etc.

In addition to the above brands, handloom from Kannur, Kancheepuram, Arni, Madurai, Pochampalli, Chirala and major cooperative societies would also be participating in the expo.