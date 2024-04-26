Weaver in Vellore slashes wife’s hand with sickle during a quarrel

April 26, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - VELLORE

A 47-year-old weaver slashed his wife’s right hand with a sickle during a quarrel with her about family matters, at their home in Pichanur village near Gudiyatham town in Vellore, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Police said the man was identified as A. Sekar, a weaver. Sekar was living with his parents, his wife, S. Revathi (39), who worked as a domestic help, and their three daughters. Two of the couple’s daughters are married and live with their in-laws away from the town. The second son in-law however, does not belong to the same caste as Sekar’s family, but Revathi supported her daughter’s desire to marry him, despite opposition from Sekar. This issue constantly came up whenever Sekar quarrelled with his wife about other, petty issues, police said.

On Friday, after work, Sekar had returned to his house and argued with his wife, and, in a fit of anger, he took a sickle and slashed his wife’s right hand. The incident took place around 1.30 a.m.

As she screamed in pain, neighbours and other residents rushed her to the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham town. They also informed the Gudiyatham Town police, who arrested Sekar. Revathi was later transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for further treatment. Doctors at the hospital said that Revathi had undergone an surgery and was stable.

A case has been registered. Sekar was produced before a local court and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. Further investigations are on, police said.